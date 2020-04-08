Country Singer John Prine Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C. [USA], April 8 (ANI): A week after being hospitalised for coronavirus, singer-songwriter John Prine died from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 73, cited The Hollywood Reporter.On March 29, the country musician's family announced that the singer is in a critical condition in hospital after a "sudden onset" of coronavirus symptoms. The statement was shared on the singer's official Twitter handle.He was hospitalised on March 26 and intubated March 28 night.The news racked up many tributes and recovery prayers from his vast number of followers.The Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter had an illustrious 50-year career with an impressive array of country and folk music on his list.The two-time cancer survivor singer is known for songs like 'Sam Stone,' 'Paradise', 'Illegal Smile', to name a few. (ANI)

