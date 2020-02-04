Court Holds 4 Guilty of Killing Revenue Official in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 4 (PTI) Four people accused of killing a revenue inspector back in 2012 were held guilty by a fast track court here.

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Wednesday.

Judge Nishant Dev found Ajit, Suraj, Anil and Sunil Kumar guilty of killing Harender on February 27, 2012.

According to the prosecution, the four had shot dead the official while he was returning from election duty from Shamli district on a motorcycle.

