Patna, September 30: Bihar politics witnessed a fresh storm on Tuesday after Jan Suraj Party national president Uday Singh sent a strongly worded letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding immediate action against Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary over his alleged role in the 1995 Launa Parsa massacre. The move follows a statement by Jan Suraj party chief Prashant Kishor, who announced on Monday that such a letter would be dispatched to the Prime Minister.

In his letter, Uday Singh cited government records to allege that Samrat Chaudhary is named as an accused in Case No. 44/1995 at Tarapur Police Station, relating to the Launa Parsa massacre of March 28, 1995, in which six members of the Kushwaha community were killed. According to Singh, Chaudhary was arrested and jailed for several months, with his bail rejected twice. He was released after claiming minor status, allegedly using his matriculation admission card to show he was 15 years old at the time. Prashant Kishor Questions Bihar Dy CM's Educational Qualifications, Calls Him Murder Accused.

However, Singh highlighted a key discrepancy in Choudhary's election affidavits that he had filed in 2020. Chaudhary declared his year of birth as 1969, which would have made him 26 years old in 1995, not a minor. “This contradiction suggests that he was released from prison by presenting false documents, attempting to evade a serious crime,” Singh wrote. Uday Singh urged PM Modi to dismiss Samrat Chaudhary from his ministerial post and allow the law to take its natural course so that the victims of this massacre can receive justice. Lalu Prasad Yadav First Took Kidney From His Daughter Then Gave Her Ticket: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary (Watch Video).

He stressed that the continued presence of such a person in high office undermines the dignity of governance and public confidence in democratic institutions. Samrat Chaudhary, currently Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and a key Koeri/Kushwaha community leader, is an influential figure in the NDA government. The allegations could create political turbulence for the BJP, especially with the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approaching. Samrat Chaudhary, on Monday evening, responded and said that the allegation levelled against him was baseless.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).