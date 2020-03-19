COVID-19: 23 People Under Observation in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 19 (ANI): Twenty-three people have been put under observation under suspicion of having coronavirus, said Subroto Bagchi, chief spokesperson of Odisha government on Thursday."Till now, a total number of 61 samples were sent for testing and out of which 60 have been tested negative and the one person who was tested positive is doing well," said Bagchi at a press conference here.He also said, "23 more people have been put under observation and their samples would be sent for testing coronavirus."Meanwhile, a list of guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus was issued by PK Mohapatra, Agriculture Production Commissioner-cum-Additional chief secretary head, social distancing committee, COVID-19 response.He said, "The government employees who are feeling unwell should immediately leave the workplace after informing their superiors and avail leave for home quarantine for a period of 14 days. These leaves will be considered as ordinary leave."He also said that the employees who are residing with a family member and has returned from a foreign visit, on or after March 4 should avail leave for self-quarantine for 14 days.On prevention of COVID-19 spread among prisoners, Mohapatra said, "There should be handwashing facilities like running water and soap/liquid handwash especially at the gates."He further said, "Ensure all new/undertrial prisoners are screened before the individual enters into the premises of the jail and the jail superintendent has to identify a designated, well-ventilated place as an isolation room for isolation of suspected COVID19 cases."The High Court will be requested to allow video conferencing facility for producing the undertrial prisoners before the designated court if possible, he added.He also said that the order on closure of all high-end saloons, beauty parlour, spa, etc remains until further order and entry into museums, libraries, theatres etc. shall also be stopped.So far, a total of 173 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.Four persons have died from the disease. (ANI)

