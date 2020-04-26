COVID-19: 3 Discharged in Malegaon in Nashik

Nashik, Apr 26 (PTI) Three people were discharged on Sunday after recovering from the coronavirus infection in Malegaon in Maharashtra's Nashik district, health officials said.

Malegaon is a COVID-19 hotspot, accounting for 126 of the district's 142 patients, they pointed out.

"The three, comprising two women and a man, were discharged from Mansura Hospital in Malegaon. Moreover, all 37 reports returned negative in the district today. Of these, 27 are from Nashik and the rest from Malegaon," an official said.

