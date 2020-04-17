COVID-19: Abhishek Verma Urges People to Stay at Home During Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI) Indian Archer Abhishek Verma on Friday urged people to adhere to the lockdown and stay home amid the coronavirus crisis."As we all know that the coronavirus is spreading all around the world and India is also under lockdown due to the virus. We all have to adhere to the lockdown because if we go out and catch the virus, it will then affect everyone we will interact with. So, we should stay at home during this lockdown and spend time with our family," Verma told ANI.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 in an attempt to contain COVID-19.Sports have taken a massive hit by the deadly virus as several events have either been postponed or cancelled. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics has also been postponed due to coronavirus.Now, the Olympics will take place from July 23 to August 8 next year while the Paralympics Games will be held from August 24 to September 5, 2021.Verma backed the decision to postpone Olympics as he said: "It is a good thing that Olympics have been pushed back due to coronavirus and now we have got time to focus and when all this will settle, we will prepare outdoor."The archer also stressed athletes to work on their mental strength during this lockdown.With an increase of 1,007 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 13,387. As many as 23 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.Out of the total count, 11,201 are active, while 1,749 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 437 deaths have been reported till Friday morning. (ANI)

