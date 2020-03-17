COVID-19: Another Tests Positive in J&K; Total Cases 3

Jammu, Mar 16 (PTI) Another person has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the number of such patients to three, officials said.

"One more case confirmed positive. Travel history to Saudi Arabia. Had reported high viral load earlier. Total 3 positive cases now," official spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Earlier, Kansal said the patient had been kept in isolation.

Officials in the health department said this was the third positive case of the novel coronavirus detected in the Union territory.

Earlier in the day, the administration said 176 people had completed their quarantine period and only two persons tested positive for the infection.

A total of 2,478 travellers and people in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, while 2,095 people are under home quarantine, the official said, quoting the daily media bulletin on COVID-19. PTI

