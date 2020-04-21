COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Rise to 2,081, Toll at 47: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): A total of 2,081 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi, including 431 recovered and 47 deaths, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday."2,081 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi till yesterday night. Of these, 431 have recovered and 47 have lost their lives due to the virus. Currently, there are 1,603 active cases," Kejriwal said.He said that a total of 1,397 samples were sent for testing on Monday, out of which 84 were found COVID-19 positive."We have analysed the deaths and found that 80 per cent people who lost their lives to coronavirus were above 50 years while 83 per cent people had co-morbidity," Kejriwal added.The Chief Minister said that the government will provide ration to 30 lakh people who do not have ration cards."30 lakh more people who do not have ration cards will be given ration. Nearly one crore people in Delhi are being given free ration," he said. (ANI)

