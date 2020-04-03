COVID-19 Cases in Punjab Surge to 51, 5 Deaths Till Now

Chandigarh [India], April 3 (ANI): A total of 51 people have been confirmed positive for coronavirus in Punjab and five people have died due to the infection till now, said the state health department on Friday."The COVID-19 cases surge to 51 in Punjab. Five people succumbed to the disease while one was cured and discharged," the department said.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,301, including 156 cured/discharged and 56 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)