COVID-19 Cases in UP Cross 3000-mark

Lucknow, May 7 (PTI) The number of coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 3000-mark, with 73 fresh cases and two more deaths reported on Thursday, officials said.

The death toll due to the disease has risen to 62 in the state.

According to a health department bulletin, 67 of the 75 districts in the state have detected a total of 3,071 patients, of which 1250 recovered, while 1759 are undergoing treatment.

On Thursday, Kanpur Nagar and Meerut reported one death each, it said.

Agra reported 15 of the total 73 fresh cases, followed by Meerut 10, Hapur seven, Lucknow and Ghaziabad six each, among others, the bulletin said.

Males account for 75.16 per cent of the total coronavirus patients in UP, an official said.

Principal Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said Uttar Pradesh ranks second in testing COVID-19 samples in the country.

On Wednesday, over 1 lakh samples were tested in private and government labs in the state. The number of ventilators has also increased to 1,300, he said.

He said private hospitals engaged in non-COVID-19 health facilities should treat people without any fear. Hospitals which are providing emergency services to the people under Ayushman Bharat Scheme will get 50 per cent subsidy on PPE kits and masks, he added.

