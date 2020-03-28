COVID-19 Cases Rise to 93,000 in US

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], Mar 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States has almost 93,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with 1,380 deaths of the disease, Johns Hopkins University revealed on its website on Friday.The US has earlier overtaken China as the country with the largest number of infections with the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19).The data provided by Johns Hopkins University revealed that there are 92,932 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States versus China's 81,897. Italy, Spain, China have more coronavirus-related deaths than the US.Official COVID-19 tally is lower. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the US has 85,356 cases and 1,246 deaths. (Sputnik/ANI)

