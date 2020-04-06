COVID-19: Golf's Oldest Tournament Cancelled for the First Time Since World War II

London [UK], April 6 (ANI): The organisers (R and A) of the golf's oldest tournament, Open Championship on Monday decided to cancel the event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.This is the first time since the Second World War that golf's original Championship, first played in 1860, has been cancelled.The Open was slatyed to be played in Kent from July 12-19 but it has been cancelled based on the guidance from the UK Government, the health authorities, public services and The R and A's advisers.The 149th Open will be played at Royal St George's from July 11-18, 2021.The 150th Open will be played at St Andrews from July 10-17, 2022."Our absolute priority is to protect the health and safety of the fans, players, officials, volunteers and staff involved in The Open. We care deeply about this historic Championship and have made this decision with a heavy heart," Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R and A said in an official statement.,"We appreciate that this will be disappointing for a great many people around the world but we have to act responsibly during this pandemic and it is the right thing to do," the statement added.The R and A's remaining professional and amateur championships scheduled this year are under review and we will continue to update on any further changes.The coronavirus death toll in the United Kingdom had surpassed 4,900 on Sunday after the Department of Health and Social Care announced that 621 more people have lost their lives after contracting the disease.According to the UK government's daily statistical bulletin, the death toll as of 17:00 GMT on Saturday stood at 4,934.The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the UK stood at 47,806, the government stated.On Saturday, the UK government had warned that stricter lockdown measures could be implemented following reports that thousands of citizens took to the country's parks.Currently, the government is allowing citizens to leave their residences for exercise once a day.Several leading government officials, such as Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have tested positive for COVID-19.The World Health Organisation had termed coronavirus as a 'pandemic' on March 11. (ANI)

