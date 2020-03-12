COVID 19: ICC Likely to Have Board Meeting Via Conference Call

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The annual board meeting of the ICC scheduled in Dubai from March 26-29 will now be held via video conference call in the wake novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The ICC Board meetings scheduled for the end of March to take place via conference call for urgent matters, full meetings to be rescheduled for May in light of coronavirus outbreak," ESPN Cricinfo tweeted. PTI KHS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)