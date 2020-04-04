COVID-19: J-K Administration Launches Website to Counter Fake News

Jammu, Apr 4 (PTI) A website to counter fake news and misinformation regarding COVID-19 pandemic was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday.

The department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) started the website which will also spread awareness amid the pandemic.

“Our initiative is to help you counter fake news,” the DIPR said.

The website link, www.diprjkfactcheck.in , was shared on twitter by DIPPR director Syed Shehrish Asgar.

The DIPR said spreading fake news, misinformation and fearmongering can land a person in jail besides it is a punishable offense and knowingly or unknowingly forwarding any fake news is a crime.

It said the citizens can report any fake news, misinformation, fear/hate message on the new website.

The department fervently appealed to the public not to fall prey to fake news.

The DIPR said people can also visit for accurate information about the pandemic.

