COVID-19 Lockdown: Jain Temple in Delhi Closed on Occasion of Mahavir Jayanti

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Digambar Jain Ratnatraya Jain Mandir in Dwarka here is closed on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.A Jain monk at the temple said: "The temple is closed in view of the coronavirus outbreak as 'rashtra dharm' comes first".The nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month in order to curb the spread of coronavirus which has so far claimed more than 80 lives in the country.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. (ANI)

