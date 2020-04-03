COVID-19 Lockdown: Karimnagar Roads Wear Deserted Look

Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], April 3 (ANI) Amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, roads in Karimnagar wore a deserted look with police taking stern action against those who were out on the roads without valid reasons.As part of lockdown, curfew is being observed from 7 pm to 6 am on the next day. The police are seizing vehicles, which ply during the lockdown period.Karimnagar police commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy said that social distancing was the only solution to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said the services of volunteers who are cooperating the police on 'bandobast' duty are yielding good results.Police are using services of volunteers from 6 am to 10 am. "They are being provided breakfast. They are given an ID card, a whistle and a T- shirt," the commissioner said adding that the volunteers will be given appreciation certificates after completion of the lockdown. (ANI)

