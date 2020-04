Lucknow Scientist Develops Drone to Sanitise Larger Areas Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

File image of drone (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, April 6: A Lucknow-based robotics scientist, Milind Raj, has designed a drone prototype for sanitisation purpose. Raj claimed that given the high transmissibility of the novel coronavirus, such drones can help in containing the spread of the virus by helping with effective sanitisation. Hyderabad Gets 'Disinfectant Tunnel' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Installed Outside DGP Office (Watch Video).

The drone designed by him can carry up to ten litres of disinfectant. "It can carry 7-10 litres of spray and can be operated by a transmitter, mobile or computer," Raj said adding that he is looking forward to developing a drone that can carry up to 30 litres of disinfectant. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in India.

"I am developing a drone with a capacity to carry 30 litres of spray. A Chinese report says drone sanitisation is 50 times more efficient than manual sanitisation," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)