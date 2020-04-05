Hyderabad Gets 'Disinfectant Tunnel' Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Installed Outside DGP Office (Watch Video)

Disinfectant tunnel in Hyderabad | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Dramchandram)

Hyderabad, April 5: A disinfectant tunnel was set up in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the state. The first-in-its-kind of disinfectant zone was installed outside the office of Director General of Police (DGP) on Saturday. Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy inspected the tunnel after it was installed outside the police office. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in India.

The tunnel was developed by S3V Vascular Technologies Private Limited, a company specialising in the manufacture of medical devices related to the heart and brain. Those entering the tunnel will take 20 seconds to move out from the other end. Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur District Develops 'Disinfection Tunnel' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Draws Praise From FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

An aerosol solution atomised with a particle size of 1.5 microns to 20 microns, mixed with iodine, is sprayed through the nozzles installed at either sides of the tunnel. The person walking is in recommended to keep both his palms open.

The antibacterial and anti-virus solution is equipped to kill all forms of germs, including the viruses which cause Ebola, MERS and SARS diseases, the manufacturers claimed.

Watch Video of 'Disinfectant Tunnel' in Hyderabad

3V Safe Tunnel, a disinfectant Tunnel was installed at DGP office by S3V Vascular Technologies Pvt. Ltd. It is built sanitize people within 20 seconds amid coronavirus outbreak It is the first of its kind in the state of Telangana #DisinfectantTunnel, @SolusMedia , pic.twitter.com/Yy86Wy7rZ5 — D. Ramchandram (@Dramchandram) April 4, 2020

Hyderabad has so far confirmed at least 44 coronavirus cases, whereas, the toll of infections across Telangana is 269. Two persons who had tested positive have succumbed to death so far. Nationwide, the toll of COVID-19 cases is 3,374, including 267 who recovered and 79 who have been confirmed dead. Globally, the pandemic has affected over 1,200,000 persons and claimed more than 60,000 lives.