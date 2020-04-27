COVID-19: More Recovery Continues in TN, Full Shutdown on

Chennai, Apr 27 (PTI) As many as 81 people were discharged following recovery from COVID-19 as 52 tested positive for the contagion on Monday, including a one year old child, taking the aggregate number of cases in Tamil Nadu to 1,937, the government said.

As key urban regions of the State entered the second day of complete lockdown, the active number of cases as on date stood at 809 and those discharged till date was higher at 1,101.

From various hospitals, 81 were discharged and testing of 1381 samples were under process in various labs and the fatalitiesNremained at Sunday's count of 24, a government bulletin said.

The tests are done in 30 government and 11 private labs all over Tamil Nadu and today alone 6,753 people were tested and cumulatively 86,339 were tested (RT-PCR test).

As many as 94,781 samples have so far been tested, including repeat specimen from same persons for confirmatory purposes, the bulletin said.

Those who tested positive on Monday include a one year old boy from Villupuram, a 13-year-old teenager from here, it said, adding 31 were men and 19 women, taking the aggregate to 1,937 in the state.

Chennai, leading the red zone of Tamil Nadu had nearly all of the new cases today (47)

With this, 570 people have so far tested positive for the infection in the State capital.

Coimbatore followed with 141 cases and Tirupur and Dindigul had 112 and 80 people respectively.

Krishnagiri district continued to be only green zone in the whole of Tamil Nadu with no new cases in over 28 days while neighbouring Dharmapuri had one and Tirupathur 18.

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess the ground situation vis-a-vis the COVID-19 pandemic had a meeting with Chief Minister K Palaniswami and top officials at the Secretariat.

A government release said the deliberations covered prevention strategies and treatement for the affected people.

Today is the third day of visit of the panel which on Sunday visited, among other places, the Koyambedu market here.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, meanwhile, further intensified barricarding and disinfection work in areas where people tested positive.

As part of containment efforts, about 168 barricades have been put up in over 150 streets in the city.

Senior GCC officials inspected the halls earmarked for quarantine purposes at the Loyola College here, one of the oldest educational institutions in the city.

Fire and Rescue Services Department personnel too joined the disinfection work in several areas.

As the full shutdown entered day two here and in Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Tirupur, the cities were largely deserted as police and local civic officials kept a close watch to ensure people stayed indoors.

Organised by the corporation and a body of traders, hawkers sold vegetables on pushcarts and groceries and veggie stores continued to be shut.

State police said 3,16,404 FIRs have been registered and 2.84 lakh vehicles seized so far in respect of lockdown violations and a fine of Rs 3.33 crore levied.

Sunday, the first day of full shutdown saw 60 people getting discharged and 64 new infected cases.

On Saturday, 94 people were discharged following recovery while 66 tested positive, which was the third day of more people getting cured than those who had freshly contracted the contagion.

On April 23, a total of 54 new cases were reported and 90 people were discharged that day and the following day, 72 tested positive and 114 got cured.

