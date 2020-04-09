COVID-19: Naidu Welcomes Use of Vizag MedTech Zone by Govt for Making Medical Equipments, Test Kits

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Opposition leader and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday welcomed the use of MedTech zone in Visakhapatnam by the YSRCP government for manufacturing coronavirus test kits and medical equipment to help country combat COVID-19 outbreak.In a letter to Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, Naidu welcomed what he termed as the CM's "belated proactive steps" to fight against the COVID-19, as per an official release.He asked the Reddy to initiate some more similar steps to reopen Anna Canteens, Chandranna Beema Yojana and give Rs 5,000 lockdown financial assistance to rescue the poor people in view of their loss of work.Naidu recalled how MedTech was developed in Andhra Pradesh as a first of its kind project in the entire country to manufacture and supply modern medical equipment to meet national and global demand.He also appreciated the Zone's efforts to make 3,000 ventilators and all personal protection equipment (PPE) on a war-footing.Naidu appealed to Reddy to show similar zeal to revive and implement Anna Canteens immediately to provide food and quench hunger of lakhs of suffering daily wage and construction workers and poor families.Earlier today, state nodal officer Arja Srikanth informed that no case of COVID-19 was reported in Andhra Pradesh since Wednesday night. Hence, the total number of cases in the state remains at 348. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)