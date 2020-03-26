COVID-19: Ravi Shankar Prasad Releases Rs 1 Cr from MPLADS Fund

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said he is releasing Rs 1 crore from his member of Parliament fund for his constituency to deal with the coronavirus outbreak

In a tweet, Prasad said he has decided to release Rs 1 crore from his MPLADS funds to be used for provisions and assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

"Patna district administration can spend it as per requirements. I will also monitor its spending," he said.

He represents Patna Sahib in Lok Sabha.

