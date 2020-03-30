COVID-19 : SKV in Delhi's Ghazipur Converted to Temporary Shelter Home for Migrant Workers

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Ghazipur has been converted to a temporary shelter home by the Delhi government to accommodate homeless and migrant workers amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown."There are around 400 people here. They are from UP, Bihar and Haryana," said Shailendra K Nirala, Delhi Civil Defence volunteer."These people were waiting at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal to leave Delhi. We motivated them and asked them to stay here. All arrangements have been made for them," he added.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier requested the migrant workers to stay back, stating that his government is working tirelessly to provide them with all basic facilities during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

