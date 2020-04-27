COVID-19: Telangana Reports Just 2 Fresh Cases; Tally 1,003

Hyderabad, Apr 27 (PTI) Maintaining the downward trend witnessed in last four days, Telangana on Monday reported only two fresh coronavirus cases and 16 discharges with the TRS government expressing hope that the state would become free of the disease in coming days.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1,003 while the active patients stood at 646 with the total discharges at 332 and 25 deaths, it said in a bulletin.

Sixteen people were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Both the new cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area.

The number of new cases is declining for the past four days. The state witnessed 11 and seven cases on Sunday and Saturday respectively.

Expressing satisfaction over the decreasing trend,Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in a statement said there were clear indications that Telangana will become a No COVID-19 cases state in the coming few days.

On Sunday, he had said the drop in new cases was due to strict implementation of the ongoing lockdown.

