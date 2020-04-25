COVID-19: TN Reports 66 New Cases, Six Children Among Infected

Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) A 34-year old man died of COVID-19 at a government hospital here and 94 people were discharged following recovery while 66 tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Saturday taking the tally of cases to 1,821, authorities said.

More people getting discharged than those getting newly infected is seen for the third consecutive day today in the State.

On April 23, a total of 54 new cases were reported and 90 people were discharged and the following day, 72 tested positive and 114 got cured.

The deceased man is the 23rd fatality in Tamil Nadu and he died at Chromepet General Hospital here last night, a government bulletin said.

With 66 more people contracting the contagion, though the total number of infected stood at 1,821; as on date, the active cases were only 835 and the tally of those discharged is 960 including Saturday's 94, the government said.

As of now, there are more people who have been discharged than the present active cases, according to government data.

Among the newly infected today are six children including a two-year old girl and a four year old boy, both from Chennai.

As many as 7,707 samples were tested today and till date 80,110 samples have been examined.

For COVID-19 testing, there are 30 labs in government and 11 in private sectors.

Chennai added 43 new cases today and the State capital led the red zone (more than 15 cases) of COVID-19 map with 495 cases followed by Coimbatore (141) and Tirupur (110).

Pudukottai and Dharmapuri districts have one case each and these were among the least affected regions.

Barring the seven districts of Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, the Nilgiris, Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Sivaganga in the orange zone with less than 15 cases and the only greendistrict of Krishnagiri -with no new case in the last 28 days- all other districts feature in the red zone.

While as many as 27,277 people are in home quarantine, 25 others are in government quarantine facilities.PTI VGNSS

