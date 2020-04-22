COVID-19: Two More Discharged in C'garh; Active Cases 8 Now

Raipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Two COVID-19 patients were discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday after recovering from the infection, health officials here said.

With this, the number of cured and discharged patients reached 28 in the state, which has eight only active coronavirus positive cases now.

"Two men, a 33-year-old and another aged 31 years, hailing from Katghora town in Korba district, were discharged after their results came out negative in two consecutive tests," a public relations officer of the AIIMS here told PTI.

At present, eight persons were undergoing treatment in the hospital's isolation ward and were in stable condition, he added.

Katghora, located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur, has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state, with 27 confirmed cases reported so far there.

"Of the 9,220 samples sent for screening in the state, 36 tested positive, while 8,296 came out negative and reports of 888 persons are awaited," a health official said.

Twenty-eight people have recovered from the deadly infection in the state, he added.

As many as 35,666 people, most of them with history of foreign travel or visit to other affected states, were home quarantined as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)