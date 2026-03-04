New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Several foreign dignitaries across the world are set to arrive in India to participate in the Raisina Dialogue 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

According to the MEA, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Bhutan, Lyonpo Dina Nath Dhungyel, arrived in India today (March 4, 2026) to attend India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

Other key delegations scheduled to arrive include Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration & International Trade of Mauritius, Dhananjay Ramful; Minister for Foreign Affairs & Diaspora of Seychelles, Barry Faure; and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment & Tourism of Sri Lanka, Vijitha Herath, all of whom will be arriving on March 5.

The Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship multilateral conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, brings together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to deliberate on pressing international issues and strategic cooperation.

Earlier today, President Alexander Stubb of Finland also arrived in India for a state visit during which he will attend the 11th edition of Raisina Dialogue 2026 as the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker.

In addition to his engagement at the Raisina Dialogue, President Stubb will hold discussions with the Prime Minister, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Raisina Dialogue will commence from March 5 to March 7 in the national capital.

US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will also be leading a US delegation to the Raisina Dialogue 2026.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, held annually in New Delhi since 2016.

Organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, this three-day event convenes global leaders, policymakers, academics, industry experts, and journalists to discuss critical international issues.

This year, the Raisina Dialogue will be held under the theme Samskara - Assertion, Accommodation, Advancement, reflecting the current global context.

Samskara represents the legacy of identity that allows civilisations to assert themselves, embrace diversity, and progress through continuous refinement. (ANI)

