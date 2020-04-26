COVID: Curfew Relaxation in Hamirpur Between 5.30 Am-11 Am from Tomorrow

Hamirpur (HP), Apr 26 (PTI) The Hamirpur district administration will allow curfew relaxation between 5.30 am to 11 am from Monday, barring in the coronavirus containment zones thatwill so no easing of curbs.

District Magistrate Harikesh Meena said that during the curfew relaxation, everybody will have to wear masks and maintain physical distancing while venturing out.

There will be no relaxation in Hamirpur town and Jol Sappad area which have been declared coronavirus containment zones, he said.

As per the orders, people will be free to take morning walk between 5.30 am to 7.00 am.

Shops will have to work with 50 percent of the workers and it will be mandatory for their employees to wear masks and follow distance measures.

Only one person from a family will be allowed to enter the shops, the order said.

All shopkeepers will have to mark the place within the shop/store and in the waiting room at a distance of one and a half to two meters for the customers to stand, it said.

If a shop is found to be in violation of the rule, the shop will be sealed by the police immediately, the DM said.

In Hamirpur district, the powers to issue curfew passes for the movement of personnel, equipment and materials necessary for the control of forest fires have been given to the concerned DFOs, he added.

The General Manager, District Industries Center, Hamirpur has been authorised to issue curfew passes for the movement of persons concerned in the industries and industrial establishments located within the boundaries of the district which are permitted to operate as per the government guidelines.

The powers to issue passes for inter-district movement have been given to SDM.

