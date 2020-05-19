Cricketer Yasir Shah Blessed with Baby Girl

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah was blessed with a baby girl on Monday.The leg spinner hopped on to Twitter to share a picture of his newborn child with friends and fans."Alkhamdulillah Allah bless me another little angel," Yasir tweeted.The 34-year-old bowler was in action for Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zulmi before the coronavirus pandemic halted the tournament.The official handle of Peshawar Zulmi congratulated Yasir for the newborn.Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan also congratulated Yasir and wrote, "Congratulations Soora (red face). May Allah give your little angel a healthy and happy life."Pakistan Cricket Board on March 17 had announced the postponement of the PSL amid the coronavirus outbreak. It said the tournament would be rescheduled. However, no dates have been provided yet.The decision came just hours before the commencement of the first semi-final between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi.Yasir is Pakistan's seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests and fourth-highest among spinners.The leg spinner made his ODI debut in 2011 against Zimbabwe while his first game in the longest format came in 2014 against Australia. (ANI)

