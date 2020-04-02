Crime Branch Sends Notice to 7 in Tablighi Jamaat Crona Case

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch has sent notices to seven people including Tablighi Jamaat's Maulana Muhammad Saad to give a written statement on why the lockdown rules were not followed by them, sources said.All these seven persons are named in the FIR and are now in quarantine.According to sources, they cannot ask them to appear as of now or arrest them. Therefore, the accused have to reply in written form. The notices were sent to their residences.Several recent COVID-19 deaths have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event, which happened recently in their headquarters in Delhi. Over 150 people who attended the gathering tested positive for coronavirus.An FIR has also been registered against Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 in Delhi. (ANI)

