Daniel Radcliffe to Lead Audio Reading of 'Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone'

Los Angeles, May 5 (PTI) "Harry Potter" creator JK Rowling is teaming up with music streamer Spotify to launch an audio recording of the series' debut book, "The Sorcerer's Stone", the first chapter of which will be read by film franchise star Daniel Radcliffe.

Radcliffe played the title role in eight movie installments based on Rowling's fantasy book series, which were released between 2001-11.

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint played the other lead characters of Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Radcliffe will read the first chapter in the series, "The Boy Who Lived", an epithet used for Harry Potter who survived Voldemort's killing curse when he was a baby.

Each week, a different personality will read a chapter in the book.

The readers include former soccer player David Beckham; actor-comic Stephen Fry, known for reading all of the "Harry Potter" audiobooks; actors Dakota Fanning and Claudia Kim; Eddie Redmayne, the star of "Fantastic Beasts" series, spin-off of "Harry Potter" films; and actor Noma Dumezweni from the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" play.

The recordings will be available on Spotify and Spotify Kids. Video recordings will be on the Harry Potter At Home website. Chapter one is available. PTI

