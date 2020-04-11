DCs in Punjab Authorised to Set Up New Mandis for Smooth Grain Procurement

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Punjab Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday authorised the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to declare new grain markets or 'mandis' in their respective districts as needed to meet the demand of social distance while ensuring smooth procurement of the grain.Punjab has extended the lockdown in the state till May 1 amid the coronavirus crisis.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Punjab has climbed to 101, including four cured and discharged and eight deaths.The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14. (ANI)

