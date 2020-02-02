Decomposed Body of Woman Found, Cops Suspect Human Sacrifice

Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI) In a suspected case of human sacrifice, a decomposed body of a woman was found in a forest in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Sunday, police said.

After seeing the corpse, some forest personnel informed police.

Based on preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the woman, in her 50s, was killed as part of a human sacrifice, they said.

She seemed to be from Maharashtra based on Aadhaar and PAN cards found near the body, police said, adding that further investigation is on.

