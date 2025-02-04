New Delhi, February 4: With less than 24 hours remaining until the Delhi Assembly elections, authorities have tightened security measures, implementing intensive checks and conducting route marches in sensitive and vulnerable areas across the national capital. On Monday evening, security forces conducted a flag march in the Govindpuri area in preparation for the polls. Similarly, a flag march was conducted in the Hauz Rani area as the national capital gears up for the elections.

"As there are less than 48 hours left in the polling for the Delhi Assembly election, South district has increased its security. We have started intensive checking. We have conducted route marches in the sensitive and vulnerable areas," DCP Chauhan told ANI. Earlier on February 2, Delhi Police's Southern Range claimed to have broken previous records in registration of cases and arrests during the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the 2025 assembly elections. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Government Declares Public Holiday on February 5, Day of Voting.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) Southern Range, SK Jain, the past 24 days have witnessed unprecedented seizures and preventive actions, surpassing benchmarks set during the 2020 Assembly and 2024 Parliamentary elections. Since the MCC came into effect on January 7, 2025, the Southern Range, covering South and South-East districts, has intensified efforts to curb illicit activities and maintain public safety in line with the Election Commission of India's (ECI) directives.

According to officials, the enforcement drive has resulted in the seizure of over 59,062 quarters of liquor, with 193 cases registered and 203 arrests--1.4 times higher than the 2024 Parliamentary elections. Similarly, the police have seized 50.1 kg of Ganja, 1.5 kg of Charas, and 0.7 kg of Smack under the NDPS Act, marking a 1.86 times increase over previous records. They have also seized 73 firearms and 152 cartridges, a 3.5 times surge compared to 2024. Rs 1.22 crore in cash has also been seized, setting a new record.

In a bid to maintain law and order, over 2,447 preventive actions were initiated under BNSS/CrPC, leading to 1,271 arrests and the deposit of 3,380 licensed arms. Additionally, 138 cases were registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act, 2007. Officials said that to ensure peace and deter anti-social elements, 39 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed across sensitive areas. These units have conducted synchronized flag marches, area domination exercises, and Quick Response Team (QRT) operations. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: High-Decibel Campaign Ends, 699 Candidates in the Fray, Voting on February 5.

Delhi Police Conducted Flag March in Rohini Area

#WATCH | Delhi Police conducted flag march in Rohini area ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. pic.twitter.com/WLAHmasyyM — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Additional DCP, Rohini, Vishnu Kumar says, "A flag march has been conducted today in view of the Delhi Assembly elections. The election campaign stopped after 6 pm. Patrolling is being done by the police. A message is being conveyed in the area that you should… https://t.co/uR1mDaouHS pic.twitter.com/3CZ6DCKmL3 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2025

At inter-state borders, intensified vehicle and individual checks have thwarted attempts to smuggle illicit liquor, cash, firearms, and narcotics. Specialized Flying Squad Teams (FST) and Static Surveillance Teams (SST) have been operational round-the-clock, resulting in the seizure of 3,284 vehicles under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act and the booking of 3,905 individuals for public drinking under the Delhi Excise Act, they said.

In addition to enforcement, the Southern Range has focused on voter awareness through the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program. Activities include Nukkad Nataks, Selfie Points, and Resident Welfare Association (RWA) interactions to bolster public confidence and encourage voter participation, they added.

