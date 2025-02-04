New Delhi, February 4: Congress candidate from Patparganj, Anil Chaudhary, on Monday alleged that liquor and meat were being distributed in the constituency to influence voters ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Chaudhary claimed that BJP candidate Ravindra Negi was involved in the distribution, prompting the East Delhi Police to launch a probe. In a video posted by Chaudhary on X, he could be seen showing a plastic bag with meat, accusing the BJP of resorting to unfair tactics.

"Today, meat and liquor are being used to buy votes from the poor. Like AAP, the BJP is also buying votes. Is this election fair?" he questioned. "BJP candidate Ravindra Negi was caught distributing liquor and chicken in Patparganj. Now the evidence inside the house is being destroyed but @DCPEastDelhi and @CeodelhiOffice are not even going to investigate inside the house," Chaudhary wrote in his post. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Security Tightened With Intensive Checks and Route Marches in Sensitive and Vulnerable Areas Across City (Watch Videos).

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) also took to X, alleging that BJP candidate Ravindra Negi was caught distributing liquor and chicken in Patparganj. "BJP and Aam Admi Party, scared of defeat, want to buy votes of people by distributing liquor and chicken," IYC said. Following the allegations, a Flying Surveillance Team (FST) was sent to the spot for further investigation. "FST reached the spot and a complaint has been received. Facts are being verified and accordingly, necessary action will be taken," DCP East Delhi wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the East District police carried out a flag march, led by Vineet Kumar, Additional DCP-I, East District to demonstrate police presence and commitment to maintaining law and order in the area. "The East District police are taking proactive measures to ensure a safe and secure environment for the upcoming elections. A recent flag march, led by Sh. Vineet Kumar, Addl. DCP-I, East District, demonstrated police presence and commitment to maintaining law and order in the area. This effort is part of the police's broader strategy to engage with the community, build trust, and prevent crimes. The flag march, which included Assistant Commissioners of Police, Station House Officers, local police personnel, and outer forces, aimed to send a strong message that the police are committed to preventing any untoward incidents and maintaining peace and security," DCP East Delhi said in a post on X.

In another post on X, DCP East Delhi said that to ensure a safe and fair election, East Delhi Police is taking proactive measures, including border checking pickets and intensive vehicle inspections, in line with Election Commission guidelines. This initiative aims to prevent disruptions and maintain law and order during the electoral process. The police are intensifying checks in bordering areas and installing extra pickets to prevent any untoward incidents. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Government Declares Public Holiday on February 5, Day of Voting.

Congress Candidate Alleges Liquor and Meat Distribution in PatparganJ

The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the election results will be declared on February 8. Monday marked the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections.

