Delhi Assembly Polls Will Be Between Two Ideologies, Says Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the coming Delhi Assembly elections will be a battle between two ideologies."Your vote to the BJP will ensure security and development for Delhi as well as the country. This election is between two ideologies. At one side there is Rahul Gandhi and Kejriwal who say we are with Shaheen Bagh," he said at a rally in Chirag Delhi."I want to ask you are you with Shaheen Bagh? On the other hand, there is the ideology of BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for whom the country is the top priority," he said.Shah continued, "What kind of slogans are raised at Shaheen Bagh? 'Humein Chahiye Azadi (freedom), Jinnah Wali Azadi'. Those who are supporting Shaheen Bagh tell what kind and from whom you want freedom."Attacking the AAP government in Delhi, the Home Minister accused Kejriwal of telling lies."Kejriwal is on top when it comes to telling lies. There are competitions amongst governments regarding development work but the Kejriwal government is breaking all records in terms of telling lies. If there is a competition of telling lies, the Kejriwal government will emerge at number one spot across the world," he said."Delhi is getting worst water when compared to 21 other cities. Kejriwal should be ashamed of that. I challenge him to take a dip in the Yamuna river on Tuesday. Kejriwal has promised that 5,000 new DTC buses will be introduced instead, 1,095 buses were reduced in Delhi," Shah further said.Earlier, the Home Minister held a roadshow in Paharganj.Voting in all 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8. Counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

