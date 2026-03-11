New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, extended his heartiest congratulations to Taranjit Singh Sandhu on taking oath as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, the release said.

According to the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Gupta emphasised that the new LG's vast diplomatic experience and unwavering commitment to public service will undoubtedly contribute greatly to the governance and development of the National Capital.

Delhi Assembly Speaker further expressed his best wishes for Sandhu's success in this vital responsibility, envisioning a distinguished and fruitful tenure dedicated to serving the people of the City. These warm wishes were shared by the Speaker today during the official oath-taking ceremony held at Raj Niwas.

Earlier today, newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu took the oath of office in the presence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Taranjit Sandhu is part of the major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country. In the reshuffle, Taranjit Singh Sandhu replaced VK Saxena, who has now been appointed as the Ladakh LG. He was also a BJP candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Delhi has been his 'karmabhoomi' (workplace). He called for solution oriented approach across party lines to resolve the challenges faced by the national capital.

Sandhu said, "Delhi has several stakeholders, and Delhi has also been my karmabhoomi (workplace). I have studied and worked here. Together we will work for Delhi's development. PM Modi has a vision for India, and Delhi is the capital. The elected government and all the stakeholders have a responsibility. The challenges will keep on increasing. However, there are challenges in other places as well. It is our responsibility to turn challenges into opportunities. Everyone together, irrespective of the party, must work together to find solutions to the various problems."

Welcoming the new LG, CM Rekha Gupta said, "I welcome the honourable LG. With your presence, the growth rate of Delhi's development will increase. The Delhi government will work under your guidance." (ANI)

