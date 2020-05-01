Delhi Govt to Screen Residents of Containment Zones Thrice Within 14 Days

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Screening of all residents living in containment zones will be carried out at least three times within 14 days of the issuance of the notification of the containment zone and COVID-19 tests to be done as per the protocol, said Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Delhi Government.The Delhi Government has directed that the first screening of all residents within the containment zone, if not completed, should be concluded within three days of issue of this order.The order issued by Delhi Government on Thursday read that every person living in the containment zones should be made aware of "Aarogya Setu" application, developed by Ministry of AYUSH, GoI.Database of senior citizens (above 60 years of age) and the persons having co-morbid conditions/underlying medical conditions may be properly maintained for close monitoring and surveillance of such persons.After de-containment of Vardhaman Apartments in Mayur Vihar Phase I Extention and E block, East of Kailash, the total count of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 98.Meanwhile, 76 more COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Delhi on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the national capital now at 3515, including 2362 active cases, 1094 recovered and 59 deaths, according to the Delhi Health Department. (ANI)

