New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition seeking a blanket ban on chewing tobacco during the COVID-19 lockdown.As the court did not show any interest, the petitioner Sanjeev Sharma withdrew his plea. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad observed that Centre and the Delhi government have already issued guidelines on dealing with tobacco and liquor shops and also issued advisories banning spitting in public places.According to petitioner, chewing tobacco products increases saliva production in the mouth leading the person to spit in public places which can be a cause of spreading the coronavirus.Sharma had requested the court to issue direction to close shops selling chewing tobacco as Health Ministry and the ICMR have cautioned on use of tobacco products and not to spit in public places. (ANI)Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea seeking blanket ban on chewing tobacco during COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

