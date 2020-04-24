Delhi Jail Inmate Beaten Up by Fellow Prisoners

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Two inmates in northeast Delhi's Mandoli jail allegedly beat up a fellow prisoner over some issue, officials said on Friday.

Two inmates of Jail number 15 of Mandoli Jail assaulted another inmate on Monday, the prison officials said.

When the duo was being questioned by the jail staff, three-four other inmates, who were the supporters of the assaulters, inflicted injuries on themselves in the ward, a senior prison officer said.

The injuries were minor and the situation was brought under controlled, the officials said.

The officials said they were informed that a video of the incident was recorded using a mobile phone. Subsequently, a search has been initiated in the jail to seize the phone, they added.

