Delhi Police Constable, Home Guard Injured in Attack; Two Arrested

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring a Delhi Police constable and a home guard in Dwarka area here on Monday morning, police said.

The accused were identified as Mohd. Ali (32) and Mohd Sultan Ali (29), they said.

Constable Rajiv and Home Guard Ajay Kumar, posted at Dwarka Sector-23 police station, were patrolling the area around 4 am when they came across three-four suspicious persons inside a scrap shop, the police said.

When the duo tried to enquire about them, the men opened fire at Rajiv. He sustained a bullet injury in his face, they said.

The assailants also hit Kumar on his head with some blunt object, they added.

According to police, Rajiv fired back at the accused but they managed to escape.

The injured personnel are undergoing treatment at Venkateshwar Hospital. Rajeev was operated upon. He is in the ICU in a serious condition, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted two suspicious bike-borne men at Golf Link Road in Dwarka's Sector-23 while they were coming from Chhawla side, he said.

The suspects opened fire at a policeman but he was not hurt as he was wearing a bullet-proof jacket, he added.

Alphonse said the other policemen opened fire at the assailants, following which the accused sustained bullet injuries in the lower parts of their bodies. They were immediately overpowered and shifted to a hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan.

Two country-made pistols with live cartridges and two vehicles were recovered from the accused, he said.

Investigation revealed that they were involved in eight criminal cases, he added.

In 2014 too they had opened fire at a police party in Dwarka. A Delhi Police head constable and a home guard sustained bullet injuries in the firing. The head constable suffered permanent disability.

In 2009, they had opened fire at BSES staff while committing robbery at BSES power station, Palam. When police intervened, they opened fire and a head constable was injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)