Delhi Police File FIR Against Builder Following Court Order

New Delhi [India], Jan 29 (ANI): Delhi Police have lodged an FIR against promoters of the 'Rudra Group' under charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy, following an order by a Delhi court in this regard.The FIR was registered against Rudra Buildwell Pvt Ltd, Mukesh Khurana and Babita Khurana under various charges dealing with cheating and criminal conspiracy. According to the FIR, accused have cheated about Rs 17 lakh from complainant Rohit Kumar Sharma.Mukesh Khurana and Babita Khurana are stated to have promised a ready to move in flat to Rohit Kumar Sharma in their Palace Height Project at Noida Extension, Greater Noida in 2011, but there was no progress in the construction.It is also stated that Mukesh Khurana and Babita Khurana had threatened Sharma of dire consequences if he insisted for either the flat or refund of the money given by him.Mukesh Khurana and Babita Khurana are already facing criminal prosecution in another charge-sheet, filed on an FIR registered by various investors for the delay in delivery of Rudra's Serra Bella/Pavo Real Housing Project in Indirapuram. (ANI)

