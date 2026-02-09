New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed the Kanpur Lamborghini accident "extremely tragic" and demanded strict legal action against the accused, while accusing the government of acting in a biased manner in cases involving influential individuals.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Yadav said lives had been lost in the incident, and justice must not be selective. "Legal action should be taken against the person who was driving. The government should not be biased. If it's their own people, the bulldozer won't run; if it's their own people, an FIR won't be filed; if it's their own people, they will get facilities in jail," he alleged. Stressing that a life had been lost, he said the government must ensure justice instead of shielding the powerful.

The remarks come amid mounting political reactions over the Lamborghini accident that took place on VIP Road in Kanpur on Sunday. According to police, the luxury car hit a parked Bullet motorcycle near Jhula Park Crossing around 1.45 pm before striking a passerby, injuring multiple people. The complainant sustained serious injuries to his left leg and ankle, while the motorcycle was badly damaged.

Kanpur Police on Monday identified the driver as Shivam Mishra, son of businessman KK Mishra. Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said the car had been seized, and an FIR, earlier registered against an unknown driver, was updated after investigations revealed Mishra was driving the vehicle. He said the accused is currently undergoing medical treatment, and further investigation is underway. "Law is equal for everyone, whether it is a Lamborghini or a smaller car," the commissioner said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 281, 125(a), 125(b) and 324(4). DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava said no arrests have been made so far, adding that action would be taken based on facts emerging from the probe.

BJP MP from Kanpur Ramesh Awasthi said six people were injured in the accident and asserted that no one was being protected, with police taking "appropriate and strict action" against the accused. (ANI)

