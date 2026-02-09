New Delhi [India|, February 9 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police to provide round-the-clock security to a lawyer who raised concerns regarding an alleged incident of violence at the Tis Hazari Court complex.

The court also sought detailed reports from the police and the district judiciary to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.

A Special Bench of the three judges, Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justices V Kameswar Rao and Nitin Sambre, took up the matter after it was mentioned earlier in the day.

The issue was initially brought before the Chief Justice of India, who advised the lawyer to approach the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

The lawyer then raised the matter before the High Court, after which the larger Bench took it up. During the hearing, the court stated that if such an incident had occurred, it would be a serious matter, as it could affect the safety of lawyers and the dignity of court proceedings. The judges directed the DCP (North) to provide security to the lawyer who had earlier expressed fear about his safety. The protection will remain in place for now and will be reviewed after 10 days, based on a threat assessment.

The court also made the President of the Tis Hazari Bar Association, the Commissioner of Delhi Police, and the DCP (North) parties to the case so that they can place all facts before the court.

The Bench asked the Principal District and Sessions Judge to conduct an inquiry into the incident. The judge has been requested to collect information from all concerned persons, including the presiding officer of the courtroom where the alleged incident took place, and submit a report.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said the police are aware of the situation and that there may be some background to the incident. He added that the safety of advocates and the dignity of court proceedings must always be protected. He also pointed out that if any misconduct by lawyers is found, it can be looked into under the Advocates Act by the Bar Council's disciplinary body.

The Delhi government's standing counsel (criminal) told the court that action is being taken and that an FIR is being registered. The DCP (North), who joined through video conferencing, said complaints have been received from both sides. He added that medical examinations are being conducted and FIRs will be registered. He assured the court that further steps would be taken after the CCTV footage and other evidence were reviewed.

The court also asked about security arrangements inside court complexes. In response, the DCP said the police will meet with the District Judge to review and, if needed, improve security.

The Bench directed that the investigation into the FIRs be conducted by an ACP under the direct supervision of the DCP to ensure proper handling of the case.

The matter will be heard next on February 24. (ANI)

