Delhi Police Head Constable Tests Positive for COVID, 71 Special Cell Personnel Ordered Quarantine

Delhi Police | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 22: A Delhi Police head constable attached with the Special Cell has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting the authorities to order quarantine for 71 personnel, the force said on Wednesday. He was tested positive for the virus on Monday, they said.

As a precautionary measure, 71 Special Cell personnel who came in contact with the Head Constable before April 10 have been directed to be in quarantine for 15 days, a senior police official said. Delhi Police Constable, Who Contracted Coronavirus, Alleges Lack of Facilities at Hospital in Video; DCP Assures Help.

So far, more than 13 Delhi Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

