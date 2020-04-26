Delhi Police Provides Burgers, Sanitisers to Kids

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Delhi Police officers distributed burgers, sanitisers and masks to people at RK Puram Sector 9 on Saturday amid the lockdown.While distributing food to the children, the police persons were also seen taking the temperature of the children and sanitising their hands. The children were seen standing in queues and maintaining social distancing as well.Rajesh Sharma (SHO), Delhi Police said that ever since the lockdown has commenced, the daily wagers have faced problems. "Ever since the lockdown has begun the daily wagers have found it difficult to avail food. Every day I give out at least 2,000 to 3,000 food packets on a daily basis," Sharma told ANI.The SHO added: "The kids today demanded that they wanted to eat pizzas and burgers as well. I felt that if they have requested, then their wish must come true."With support from a burger joint he provided 500 burgers to street children. He further explained that before giving the burgers to children, the children were made to follow the basic precautions of social distancing and hand hygiene. "I came here for the masks, sanitisers and burgers given by the police, I feel very good," said one of the children. Another child said: "I like to eat burgers and I will also say thank you to Police uncle later."According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi has a tally of 2,514 COVID-19 cases, of which, 857 patients have recovered and 53 fatalities have been reported due to the virus, as of Saturday. (ANI)

