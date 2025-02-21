New Delhi, February 21: Two sanitation workers died while another is in a critical condition after they inhaled toxic fumes while cleaning a sewer in Delhi's Narela on Friday, police said. The incident occurred between 12.15 and 12.30 pm near Mansha Devi Apartments, Pocket 6, an official statement said. Police said Vijay Mochi (36) and Nandu (44) were working inside the sewer when they lost consciousness due to asphyxiation, the statement said. Gas Leak Tragedy in Uttar Pradesh: 6-Year-Old School Girl Dies of Asphyxiation While Bathing Following Geyser Gas Leak in Aligarh.

It said that Anil Kumar (37), who was overseeing the work, also entered the sewer in an attempt to rescue the two but he too was affected by the fumes and collapsed inside. All three were taken to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared Vijay and Nandu dead upon arrival, it added. US: Toddler Dies After Choking on Fruit Served at Preschool in Georgia's Alpharetta, Nursery Ordered To Shut After Tragedy.

Police said Anil is undergoing treatment and is currently unfit to give a statement. The workers were employed at a private company, which had assigned them to the task. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, they said.

