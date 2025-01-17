Georgia, January 17: A preschool in Georgia, United States, has been ordered to close after a toddler allegedly choked to death on a fruit at the nursery. It is learned that the toddler choked after eating a piece of fruit on December 20 served at Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool in Alpharetta. The toddler who died on Christmas Day after choking on the piece of fruit was identified as Juan Martin.

After the unfortunate incident, the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) asked to preschool to close down. Soon after Martin choked, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died five days later. It is learned that DECAL issued an emergency closure order on January 3 following the toddler's death. Although the preschool appealed against the order, the Georgia Office of State Administrative upheld the order, thereby forcing the facility to stay shut. US Shocker: 2 Men Disguised As Amazon Delivery Workers Allegedly Assault 66-Year-Old Man With Sledgehammer, Steal USD 80 and Package in Georgia; Investigation Underway.

As per the order, Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool will remain closed for 21 days. However, the Georgia State Department said that further action could be taken against the preschool. After the incident, Juan Martin's family issued a statement through their attorney, Andrew E. Goldner's office. "The family wishes to secure justice for their son and will do whatever they can to ensure that this never happens to another child in daycare or elsewhere," the statement read. US Shocker: Nanny Caught on Camera Shaking, Punching and Throwing Newborn Baby Across Room in California, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

It is also learned that Juan Martin was a son the family had prayed for. According to reports, Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool is a private nursery chain with a presence in 11 states across the United States. After DECAL's closure order, the preschool's website was also shut down. However, its Facebook page was said to have been active as recently as January 10.

