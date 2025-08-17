New Delhi, August 17: A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping his 65-year-old mother in the Hauz Qazi area in the national capital, Delhi police said on Sunday. Police said the complainant, 65, filed a complaint at the Hauz Qazi police station stating that the incident took place after she returned from a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia with her husband and daughter on August 1. According to the alleged survivor, her son first assaulted her soon after her return and then again attempted to attack her the next day, forcing her to go to her elder daughter-in-law's house.

"On 01.08.2025, when they returned to Delhi, her son assaulted her and the next day also tried to assault her, due to which she went to her elder daughter's in-laws' house," the police statement read. Further, Delhi Police said that on August 11, when the woman returned home around 9:30 pm, the accused allegedly locked her in a room, threatened her with a knife and scissors, forced her to undress, and raped her. Delhi Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped by Group of People in North Civil Lines, Probe Underway.

The woman further stated that she did not disclose the incident due to fear and shame and began sleeping with her daughter. However, on the night of August 14 at around 3:30 am, her son allegedly raped her again. "Her son locked her in the room, showed her a knife and scissors, forcibly made her remove her clothes, and raped her. After all this happened, she was terrified and, out of shame, did not tell anyone. She started sleeping with her daughter. Then, on the night of 14.08.2025, around 3:30 AM, he repeated this act," the police statement read. Delhi Shocker: Man Accuses Mother of Having 'Bad Character', Rapes Her Twice After She Returns From Pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia; Booked.

A case under Section 64(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Hauz Qazi police station. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway. The woman lives with her 72-year-old husband, a retired government employee, their 25-year-old daughter, and the accused, who is an unemployed graduate.

