Delhi Violence : 123 FIRs, 630 Arrests, Says Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) MS Randhawa on Friday informed that 123 FIRs have been registered and around 630 people have either been arrested or detained in connection with Delhi violence. "We have registered 123 FIRs so far, around 630 people have either been arrested or detained," Randhawa told reporters."We have registered 25 FIRs in connection with firearms, so far," he added.At least 42 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East areas of Delhi. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

