Los Angeles, May 20: Actor-director Denzel Washington was honoured with Palme d'Or, the highest award at the Cannes Film Festival. According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Washington received the award for his career achievement acknowledgement on Monday, ahead of the premiere of his latest film, "Highest 2 Lowest". The film was later screened out of the competition. ‘The Phoenician Scheme’: Wes Anderson Earns 6.5-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes Film Festival for His Movie.

Fest director Thierry Fremaux surprised the 70-year-old actor with the award, which was then presented to him by "Highest 2 Lowest" director Spike Lee. Washington said it was "a total surprise" for him. "This is a total surprise for me, so I'm emotional. It's a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again, brother from another mother, and to be here once again in Cannes," he said. Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal Attend Screening of Satyajit Ray’s Iconic 1970 Movie ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ at Film Festival.

"We're a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well. We're just blessed beyond measure. I'm blessed beyond measure. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all," he added. Cannes 2025 commenced on May 13 and will conclude on May 24.

